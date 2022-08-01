Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) affects more than 700 million women and girls, worldwide, manifesting systemically (eg, human trafficking) and at the interpersonal level (eg, rape, intimate partner violence) and conveying significant negative economic, social, mental, and physical health impacts. It is important for the clinician to be prepared for providing emergency, urgent, and longer-term care to women who are survivors of GBV. Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo provides an example of person-centered, holistic care for survivors of GBV, including conflict-related and nonconflict-related sexual violence.

