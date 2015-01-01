Abstract

Entry-level health care professionals are socialized to accept the norms and values associated with institutions in which violence and suffering is considered an anticipated and even routine and normalized part of frontline care. The objective of the study was to illuminate the subjective experience of psychological trauma in graduates from a baccalaureate nursing and psychiatric nursing program using the McGill Illness Narrative Interview, an ethnographic interview guide. Participants included graduates from each program in a western Canadian province who reflected back on their experiences of trauma as students and newly-graduated nurses within their first year of practice as a regulated health professional.



RESULTS: Six key themes were identified. Witnessing sudden change in patient or client status and unexpected death; Emotional labour; Faculty incivility; Sabotage, bullying and verbal abuse from the health care team; Exposure to physical violence and sexual inappropriateness; and Mobilizing supports. All exposures were linked to the participants' definition of psychological trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings highlight the power dynamic, abuses, and vulnerability between students, faculty, and their clinical counterparts without adequate recourse. There is a need to foster emotional intelligence, self-efficacy, and resilience when potentially traumatic and stressful experiences occur with student nurse and early-career nursing populations.

Language: en