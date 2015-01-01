|
Woodward CA, Hertelendy AJ, Hart A, Voskanyan A, Harutyunyan H, Virabyan A, Mukhaelyan A, Mahon SE, Issa FS, Adnan MS, Stepanyan T, Ciottone GR. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
36328971
INTRODUCTION: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is a critical part of Disaster Medicine and has the ability to limit morbidity and mortality in a disaster event with sufficient training and experience. Emergency systems in Armenia are in an early stage of development and there is no Emergency Medicine residency training in the country. As a result, EMS physicians are trained in a variety of specialties.Armenia is also a country prone to disasters, and recently, the Armenian EMS system was challenged by two concurrent disasters when the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War broke out in the midst of the SARS-CoV-2/coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. STUDY OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess the current state of disaster preparedness of the Armenian EMS system and the effects of the simultaneous pandemic and war on EMS providers.
Language: en
Emergency Medical Services; COVID-19; Armenia; disaster medicine; Nagorno-Karabakh