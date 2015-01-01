Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the relationship between childhood physical abuse and suicidal ideation considering the effects of genetic and environmental factors in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by focusing on brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) polymorphism and social support, respectively.



METHODS: One-hundred fourteen patients with PTSD and 94 healthy controls (HCs) were genotyped with respect to BDNF Val66Met polymorphism. All participants underwent psychological assessments. The hierarchical regression analysis and the simple slope analysis were conducted.



RESULTS: As for patients with PTSD, the moderation effect of BDNF polymorphism was significant but not for social support. Specifically, the BDNF Val/Val genotype worked as a risk factor and strengthens the relationship between childhood physical abuse and suicidal ideation. As for the HCs, the significant moderation effect was found only in social support, but not for BDNF polymorphism. The relationship between childhood physical abuse and suicidal ideation was weakened for the HCs with high social support.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated a significant BDNF genetic vulnerability for suicide in patients with PTSD who experienced childhood physical abuse. Our results suggested that social support provided a mitigating effect on the relationship between childhood physical abuse and suicidal ideation only in the HCs.

Language: en