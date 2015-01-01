|
Yang C, Kwon A, Jung B, Lee HS, Kim HS, Lee SH. Psychiatry Investig. 2022; 19(10): 857-865.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
36327966
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the relationship between childhood physical abuse and suicidal ideation considering the effects of genetic and environmental factors in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by focusing on brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) polymorphism and social support, respectively.
Suicide; PTSD; Social support; BDNF Val66Met; Childhood physical abuse