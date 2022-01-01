Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Subjective responses to alcohol play a key role in the development and maintenance of risky drinking and alcohol use disorder (AUD). The social and environmental context where drinking occurs may moderate alcohol's subjective effects, but ecologically valid studies of these associations are limited. The present study used high-resolution ecological momentary assessment (HR-EMA) targeting real-world binge drinking episodes to examine associations among drinking context, alcohol consumption, and subjective responses to alcohol.



METHOD: Young adult heavy drinkers (N = 61; 57% male) completed two smartphone-based, 3-hr HR-EMA of drinking context (social context and location), alcohol use, and subjective responses (alcohol stimulation, sedation, feeling, liking, and wanting more). Analyses examined the associations between drinking context and subjective alcohol responses, accounting for demographic characteristics and individual differences in alcohol consumption.



RESULTS: Most (85%) participants reported binge drinking during real-world drinking events. Estimated blood alcohol concentration (eBAC) and alcohol stimulation and reward (liking, wanting) were greater when participants drank with others (vs. alone) and in a bar/restaurant (vs. other location). Sedation was higher when drinking alone versus with others.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study extends prior laboratory-based research and shows that subjective responses during naturalistic binge drinking episodes may be influenced by drinking context. Drinking with others and in bars and restaurants may increase alcohol consumption, enhance alcohol's rewarding effects, and lead to more alcohol-related harm in at-risk drinkers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en