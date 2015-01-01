|
Citation
|
Wiedemann PM, Kirsch F, Lohmann M, Boel GF, Freudenstein F. Regul. Toxicol. Pharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36328135
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The difference between hazard and risk is crucial in risk assessment but rather unknown by non-experts. Hyper-partisan activists could use this knowledge gap to amplify risk perception by framing hazards as as-if risks, i.e., describing hazards as if their exposure is critical. Thus, using this as-if risk framing can trigger impressions that a risk is present. Until now, this framing technique and its rebuttal was not empirically analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk assessment; Risk perception; Framing; Hazard identification; Rebuttal; Risk characterization; Risk communication