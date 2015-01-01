|
Al-Saadi A, Al-Farhany K, Faisal AE, Alomari MA, Jamshed W, Eid MR, Tag El Din ESM, Amjad A. Sci. Rep. 2022; 12(1): e18462.
36323793
The current study investigates different methods to minimize the drag coefficient (C(D)) without ignoring the safety factor related to the stability of a vehicle, i.e., the lift coefficient (C(L)). The study was carried out by employing an SUV car analyzed numerically using one of the CFD software, Ansys. Four different models such as realizable k-ε, standard k-ω, shear stress transport k-ω, and Reynolds stress model (RSM). The considered models have been validated with experimental data and found in good agreement. The considered inlet velocity varies from 28 to 40 m/s, the results showed that the drag coefficient and the stability are both improved by applying a modification on the roof of the considered car.
*Automobiles; *Software; Stress, Mechanical