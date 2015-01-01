SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raudales AM, Yang M, Schatten HT, Armey MF, Weiss NH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12927

36326152

INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health concern that can be understood within an emotion dysregulation framework. The current study adds to the literature by utilizing a micro-longitudinal design and novel statistical modeling to test reciprocal associations between emotion dysregulation and NSSI, as well as the potential moderating effect of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS).

METHODS: Participants were 81 individuals with a history of sexual assault and NSSI (M(age)  = 33.80; 67.9% women; 80.2% white) recruited from the community who self-reported on symptoms of emotion dysregulation and NSSI thoughts/behaviors once daily for 7 days. Average compliance rate was 72.8% (SD = 31.3%) and 34 participants (42.0%) endorsed NSSI thoughts/behaviors over the course of the study.

RESULTS: Findings revealed a significant positive effect of NSSI thoughts/behaviors on subsequent abilities to regulate negative emotions. Furthermore, while results did not detect a moderating influence of baseline PTSS on the relation between emotion dysregulation and NSSI thoughts/behaviors over time, individuals with higher baseline PTSS were found to experience heightened levels of NSSI thoughts/behaviors and emotion dysregulation on average.

CONCLUSION: Information from this study may be useful for future research and intervention development focused on the intersection of NSSI, PTSS, and emotion dysregulation.


PTSD; self-harm; sexual assault; non-suicidal self-injury; posttraumatic stress disorder; emotion dysregulation

