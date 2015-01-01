Abstract

The article contributes to the discussion about gun control by examining whether restrictions on certain types of firearms influence the number of crimes committed with these types of guns. The aim is to determine whether there is any causal nexus between the stringency of gun policy and the number of violent crimes committed with firearms. A comparative analysis is conducted in the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. Our research shows that the strictness of gun policy and legal availability have a very small influence on crime; hence, further restrictions will not help to reduce the number of violent crimes committed with firearms. More useful approaches seem to deal with the black market, arms trafficking and related societal problems.

Language: en