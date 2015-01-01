Abstract

Electric vehicles' high-voltage lithium-ion batteries are complex systems and can be sources of several hazards for interacting people. Sophisticated battery management systems (BMS) therefore constantly monitor their characteristics and varying states, to keep the battery within desired operational conditions and to mitigate safety risks as well as excessive degradation. However, there can be several situations where the battery is not in normal operation (e.g., a stand-alone battery) and a fully functional BMS monitoring function is not available. When necessary to interact with the system, its safety state must be deduced to ensure the safety of interactors. This can be a challenging task depending on a situation's characteristics (time pressure, technical knowledge of involved people). Thus, this article discusses how the safety state of electric vehicle batteries can be evaluated quickly even by untrained people. To develop a solution, different scenarios, which require a battery's state assessment, and the options for collecting relevant information are motivated and discussed, respectively. Finally, a mobile interface that can evaluate and display the safety state by using BMS-internal data is described and demonstrated.

