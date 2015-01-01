|
Citation
|
António R, Guerra R, Cameron L, Moleiro C. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36332082
|
Abstract
|
Bystanders' helping interventions in bias-based bullying are rare, although they have the potential to intervene on behalf of the victim and quickly stop the aggression. Two studies tested, experimentally, the impact of adolescents' imagined (Study 1, N = 113, M(age) = 16.17) and extended contact experiences (Study 2, N = 174, M(age) = 15.79) on assertive bystanders' behavioral intentions in the context of homophobic bullying, an under-researched but highly detrimental behavior that emerges mainly during early adolescence. Potential mediators (empathic concern, social contagion concerns, and masculinity/femininity threat) were also examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bystanders; extended contact; homophobic bullying; imagined contact