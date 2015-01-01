|
Scherer M, Nochajski TH, Romano E, Manning AR, Romosz A, Tippetts S, Taylor E, Voas R, Paul R. Alcohol Treat. Q. 2021; 39(1): 96-109.
36330315
BACKGROUND: Alcohol ignition interlock devices (IIDs) reduce rates of drinking and driving when installed on the vehicles of offenders. While the IID is installed on their vehicle, some drivers adapt their drinking behaviors, while others cannot. Heavy alcohol use and mental health concerns reduce treatment adherence in clinical settings, but it has not yet known how they pertain to behavioral adaptation to IIDs.
DUI; alcohol ignition interlock; alcohol misuse; Driver typology