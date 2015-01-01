Abstract

BACKGROUND: The knowledge of how the separate Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) subdimensions (impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattention) are associated with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behavior (SB) is limited. The objective of this study was to investigate the associations of childhood ADHD subdimensions with NSSI and SB in children at risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs; including ADHD).



METHODS: The sample (N = 391) included twin pairs where at least one twin screened positive for at least one NDD or common comorbidity at age 9 or 12. Data on ADHD subdimensions was collected through a telephone interview with a caregiver/legal guardian at age 9 or 12, and data on NSSI and SB was collected through an in-person clinical assessment at age 15. The associations between the ADHD subdimensions and NSSI or SB were tested in three different models: (1) univariable, (2) together with the other ADHD subdimensions, and (3) in a confounder-adjusted model including other NDD symptoms in addition to ADHD subdimensions, for NSSI and SB separately.



RESULTS: A total of 32 (8.2%) adolescents reported life-time engagement of NSSI, and 18 (4.6%) SB. Childhood impulsivity was associated with SB and childhood inattention with NSSI, in all models. Hyperactivity was not meaningfully associated with any of the outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Impulsivity and inattention, but not hyperactivity, may be of particular importance in understanding SB and NSSI. Brief screening for impulsivity and inattention in childhood could facilitate detection of children vulnerable to NSSI and SB and indicate valuable information for preventive and intervention strategies.

Language: en