Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a form of early-life trauma that affects youth worldwide. In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to investigate the potential impact of added stress on already vulnerable populations.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of a multimodal treatment program on mental health outcomes for youth CSA survivors aged 8-17. Secondary to this, we explored the potential impact of the COVID-19 on treatment outcomes. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants of this study were children and youth aged 8-17 who were engaged in a complex multimodal treatment program specifically designed for youth CSA survivors.



METHODS: Participants were asked to complete self-report surveys at baseline and at the end of two subsequent treatment rounds. Surveys consisted of measures pertaining to: (1) PTSD, (2) depression, (3) anxiety, (4) quality of life, and (5) self-esteem.



RESULTS: Median scores improved for all groups at all timepoints for all five domains. For the pre-Covid participants, the largest improvements in the child program were reported in depression (36.6 %, p = 0.05); in the adolescent program anxiety showed the largest improvement (-35.7 %, p = 0.006). Improvements were generally maintained or increased at the end of round two. In almost every domain, the improvements of the pre-COVID group were greater than those of the COVID-I group.



CONCLUSIONS: A complex multimodal treatment program specifically designed for youth CSA survivors has the capacity to improve a number of relevant determinants of mental health and well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic may have retraumatized participants, resulting in treatment resistance.

Language: en