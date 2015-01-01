Abstract

BACKGROUND: Though the neurosurgeon's role in non-accidental head injury (NAHT) is the prompt recognition and care of the inflicted injuries, he/she should be aware of the possible legal implications related to this particular neurosurgical condition. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Based on published data and their own clinical and medico-legal practice, the authors review the role of the neurosurgeon in NHAT.



RESULTS: Besides the contribution that can be given by the neurosurgeon to a correct differential diagnosis, he/she is likely to be involved in the interpretations of the pathological findings in the case where the judge may request for a medical opinion concerning etiology, circumstances, severity, and consequences. As a member of a multidisciplinary team, usually the neurosurgeon is only requested for information regarding the lesions he was called to recognize and treat. Nevertheless, such information may have a pivotal part in the evaluation process. Consequently, the neurosurgeon should be able to reach a correct differential diagnosis of NAHT among all the events that may share similar clinical and anatomo-pathological characteristics and be aware of the ongoing scientific controversies related to the diagnosis and pathophysiology.



CONCLUSIONS: In practical terms, the pediatric neurosurgeon is called to individuate and record all the precise details of the condition to be eventually offered to the judge in case of controversy. Whereas the diagnosis of NAHT should be evoked at the initial phase in order not to leave the child unprotected, all possible alternative hypotheses should be ruled out "beyond reasonable doubt" for the court. The medical file should be maintained in the record carefully and be accessible even after a long time.

Language: en