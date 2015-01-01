|
Grinberg K, Revach C, Lipsman G. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 65: e101230.
36332444
BACKGROUND: Nursing staff, especially in violence-prone emergency departments (ED), are at high risk of burnout. Frequently experienced violence is expected to have a strong impact on the nursing staff's burnout. This study aimed to examine the differences in the level of burnout between nursing staff who work in the ED and nursing staff who work in other inpatient departments, and its relationship with violence in various hospitals in Israel.
Workplace violence; Emergency department; Burnout; Emergency nurses; Nursing staff; Occupational violence