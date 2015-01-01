Abstract

This paper analyses the normative framework governing the punishment of community service in Serbian criminal legislation. In this legislation, community service is prescribed as a criminal sanction. Accordingly, the paper has analyzed the provisions of every law that regulates this criminal sanction as well as statistics. A good normative framework is a precondition for the proper implementation of all legal institutes, including community service. Comprehensive analysis of the substantive, procedural, and executive regulations related to the punishment in question, seeks to identify certain failures in its regulations, as well as to give certain suggestions de lege ferenda.

Language: en