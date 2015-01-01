|
Schentrup D, Middlemas A, Shear K, Bjarnadottir RI, Lucero RJ. J. Am. Assoc. Nurse Pract. 2022; 34(8): 1033-1038.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36330554
BACKGROUND: The leading cause of injuries among older adults in the United States is unintentional falls. The American Geriatrics Society/British Geriatrics Society promote fall risk management in primary care; however, this is challenging in low-resource settings. LOCAL PROBLEM: Archer Family Health Care (AFHC), an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN)-managed and federally designated rural health clinic, identified a care gap with falls adherence to guidelines for patients at higher risk for falls.
