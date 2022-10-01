|
Oliver B, Ashton J, Welsby G, Simpson A. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 58: 151-159.
36332355
OBJECTIVES: The Rugby Football Union (RFU) HEADCASE initiative aims to educate coaches, referees, and players on concussion. Concussion in community rugby is under-reported. Therefore, players can play a role in concussion safety if they have adequate knowledge and safe attitudes. The study aimed to evaluate and compare the concussion knowledge and attitudes and Return to Play (RTP) of the community rugby union game.
Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Return to play; Rugby union