SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

da Silva Bandeira BE, Dos Santos Júnior A, Dalgalarrondo P, de Azevedo RCS, Celeri EHVR. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 318: e114917.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2022.114917

PMID

36332506

Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in graduates and correlate NSSI with sociodemographic profile, suicidal behavior, and prior mental health disorders. The study is part of a larger survey investigating sociodemographic profile, quality of life and mental health in undergraduates from one of Brazil´s largest universities. A bespoke questionnaire was devised about NSSI based on the DSM5 diagnostic criteria. The data were analyzed using the statistical analysis package SPSS. A total of 6.906 university students took part in the study. Regarding NSSI, 17.8% of students reported at least one episode in their lifetime, and 35% reported age at NSSI onset of 14-16 years. Self-injurious behavior was associated with female gender, self-reported black skin color, dissatisfaction with the chosen course, history of bullying and prior mental disorder. There was a ten times greater risk of suicidal behavior among self-injurers and this risk was higher still for recurrent NSSI.


Language: en

Keywords

Students; Universities; Suicide; Self-injurious behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print