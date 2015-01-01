Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in graduates and correlate NSSI with sociodemographic profile, suicidal behavior, and prior mental health disorders. The study is part of a larger survey investigating sociodemographic profile, quality of life and mental health in undergraduates from one of Brazil´s largest universities. A bespoke questionnaire was devised about NSSI based on the DSM5 diagnostic criteria. The data were analyzed using the statistical analysis package SPSS. A total of 6.906 university students took part in the study. Regarding NSSI, 17.8% of students reported at least one episode in their lifetime, and 35% reported age at NSSI onset of 14-16 years. Self-injurious behavior was associated with female gender, self-reported black skin color, dissatisfaction with the chosen course, history of bullying and prior mental disorder. There was a ten times greater risk of suicidal behavior among self-injurers and this risk was higher still for recurrent NSSI.

