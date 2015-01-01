Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault remains a highly prevalent crime worldwide and has the potential to cause a number of short and longer-term health sequelae. Complainants of recent sexual assault may undergo forensic and/or medical examinations for medical treatment or evidence collection, or both. However, the frequency and severity of acute health concerns requiring medical intervention in these patients at the time of examination is not well understood and has implications for their clinical care and safety. AIMS & OBJECTIVES: To examine the frequency and severity of acute concomitant health concerns at the time of forensic examination following an allegation of recent sexual assault in post-pubertal (age >13 years) individuals, through a review of existing literature. Concomitant health concerns considered in this review include ano-genital and extra-genital injury, and acute substance intoxication.



METHODS: Four online databases (PubMed, Ovid Medline, CINAHL, Embase) were systematically searched with key terms regarding the topics of sexual assault, forensic examination, injury and intoxication. Articles were assessed for relevance based on inclusion and exclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Of 562 titles, 53 full-text publications met the inclusion criteria. Frequency of ano-genital and extra-genital injury was highly variable across studies, and severity was inconsistently assessed and rarely reported. Medical treatment or transfer to acute care settings was more commonly required for extra-genital injuries. Non-fatal strangulation (NFS) was found to represent an increasingly frequent feature of sexual assault cases. NFS complainants often exhibit signs and symptoms of potentially lethal complications requiring urgent review in acute care settings. Substance use around the time of sexual assault was commonly reported by patients and detected in toxicological screens, and could have significant implications on patient and staff safety at the time of examination.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this review highlight the clinical significance of acute concomitant health concerns following an allegation of recent sexual assault. Ano-genital and extra-genital injury, NFS and both voluntary and involuntary substance use may be more frequent and severe than previously understood. Further investigation into the assessment and management of these acute health needs is required to elucidate their clinical significance and inform evidence-based care for complainants of sexual assault.

Language: en