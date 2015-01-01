|
Citation
|
Luong R, Parkin JA, Cunningham N. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2022; 92: e102448.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36334315
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual assault remains a highly prevalent crime worldwide and has the potential to cause a number of short and longer-term health sequelae. Complainants of recent sexual assault may undergo forensic and/or medical examinations for medical treatment or evidence collection, or both. However, the frequency and severity of acute health concerns requiring medical intervention in these patients at the time of examination is not well understood and has implications for their clinical care and safety. AIMS & OBJECTIVES: To examine the frequency and severity of acute concomitant health concerns at the time of forensic examination following an allegation of recent sexual assault in post-pubertal (age >13 years) individuals, through a review of existing literature. Concomitant health concerns considered in this review include ano-genital and extra-genital injury, and acute substance intoxication.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual assault; Ano-genital injury; Drug-facilitated sexual assault; Extra-genital injury; Forensic examination; Non-fatal strangulation