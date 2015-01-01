Abstract

Intravenous lipid emulsions (ILE), among other uses, are utilized in the treatment of poisonings caused by lipophilic substances. The body of evidence regarding the benefits of this treatment is growing but information about opioids-ILE interaction is still very scarce. In this work, the impact of ILE on the distribution of buprenorphine, fentanyl and butorphanol used in various concentrations (100-500 ng/ml) was investigated. Two different in vitro models were used: disposition of the drugs in plasma after ultracentrifugation and distribution into the simulated biophase (cell monolayer of 3T3 fibroblasts or J774.E macrophages). We confirmed the ability of ILE to sequester the three drugs of interest which results in their decrease in the aqueous part of the plasma by 34.2-38.2%, 11.7-28.5% and 6.0-15.5% for buprenorphine, fentanyl and butorphanol, respectively. Moreover, ILE affected the drug distribution to the biophase in vitro, however, in this case the drug concentration in cells decreased by 97.3 ± 3.1%, 28.6 ± 5.4% and 13.0 ± 7.5% for buprenorphine, fentanyl and butorphanol, respectively. The two models revealed notable differences in ILE's potential for drug sequestration, especially for buprenorphine. Similar, but not as pronounced tendencies were observed for the two other drugs. These discrepancies may result from the difference in protein abundance and resulting drug-protein binding in both systems. Nevertheless, the results obtained with both in vitro models correlated well with the partition coefficient (logP) values for these drugs.

