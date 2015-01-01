Abstract

The study's aim was to determine the association between school-based violence and being under the influence of drugs/alcohol during the last sexual intercourse among US high-school adolescents. A total of 3136 students from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior survey were included. Multivariate logistic regression models were conducted to examine associations of exposure to school-based violence and being under the influence of drugs/alcohol during the last sexual intercourse, adjusting for demographics, early initiation of risky behaviors, mental health indicators, and good school performance. Adolescents who had been threatened/injured with a weapon on school property showed higher odds of engagement in being under the influence of drugs/alcohol during their last sexual intercourse (aOR = 1.49(1.05, 2.11)). Study findings highlight the substantial need for addressing associated factors for RSBs. Future research should explore the longitudinal association between school-based violence and risky sexual behaviors.

