Hsieh HF, Lee DB, Zimmerman MA, Pomerantz N, Cunningham MC, Messman E, Stoddard SA, Grodzinski AR, Heinze JE. J. School Violence 2022; 21(4): 413-428.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2022.2105858

unavailable

We examined the effectiveness of the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) program in improving school safety in a cluster randomized control trial among over 700 students in 19 middle schools in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The SS-ARS is a program that emphasizes youth engagement and trains youth to recognize warning signs of possible harmful behaviors and to safely report potential threats. We compared 3-month posttest reports of students' self-efficacy and intention to report warning signs and 9-month posttest perceptions of school and exposure to school violence in treatment versus control schools.

RESULTS show that SS-ARS improved both 3-month and 9-month self-efficacy and intention to report. The intervention also promotes perceptions of school safety and reduced violence exposure at 9-month posttest.


Anonymous reporting system; school safety; school violence; Tiplines

