Dardas LA, Shahrour G, Al-Khayat A, Sweis N, Pan W. J. School Violence 2022; 21(4): 504-516.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examined whether family environment and coping strategies mediate the relationship between adolescents' bullying involvement (being a bully or victim) and severity of depression. The study utilized a nationally representative school survey and gathered data from 1083 school adolescents (mean age 15.0 ± 1.4 years; 66% females; 46% from the central urban region; 71% had very good to excellent school GPA). The relationship between bullying involvement and depression was partially mediated by family environment and emotion-focused coping. No mediating effect was revealed for problem-focused coping in this relationship.
Language: en
Bullying; coping; depression; mediators; school