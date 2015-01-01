|
Lawrence T. J. School Violence 2022; 21(4): 517-529.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Ample evidence suggests that exposure to family violence associates with bullying perpetration (BP).However, much is unknown about the underlying mechanism such as depressive symptoms and the moderating role of school bonding in these relationships. Thus, this study first examined the link between exposure to family violence and BP. Second, the mediating role of depressive symptoms on the relationship between exposure to family violence and BP. Third, this study explored whether school bonding moderated the relationships among exposure to family violence, depressive symptoms, and BP while controlling for substance use (N = 2,273).
BP; depression; Family violence; school-bonding; substance use