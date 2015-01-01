SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lai YL. J. School Violence 2022; 21(4): 530-535.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2021.1985322

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Given the rapid increase in school violence-related incidents at all levels in Taiwan over the past several decades, researchers and policymakers have paid a close attention to the phenomenon of school violence, specifically bullying. This review of relevant literature starts with the definition and scope of school violence in Taiwan followed by reported official statistics, types and characteristics of school violence. This review further analyzes the data to show that the number of school violence incidents reported to Taiwanese Ministry of Education has moderately increased for the past five years. Finally, studies on this topic are systematically summarized and specific strategies to deal with school violence are discussed to offer a broader understanding of efforts to prevent school violence in Taiwan.

Keywords

bullying; campus safety; Correction; public health model of disease prevention; School violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print