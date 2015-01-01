Abstract

Road safety is one of the major concerns in transportation system management. Safety performance analyses usually assess crash frequencies and the impacts of countermeasures on the number of crashes. However, the advent of new mobility solutions makes safety evaluation more challenging; data tend to be sparse, and the impacts of such services on demand and the performance of the broader network is not completely understood. This paper attempts to fill this gap by creating a novel method to estimate the safety impacts of Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) services. Using an agent-based mesoscopic model in the Multi-Agent Transport Simulation (MATSim) Toolkit, we simulate DRT as a new mobility solution in Wayne County, Michigan, and obtain spatial and temporal distributions of traffic volume and operating speed to predict the frequency and severity of crashes. We tested for different DRT service designs, such as fleet size, detour tolerance, and initial placement of the fleet. Our findings indicate that introducing a DRT service on its own increases vehicle kilometers traveled (VKT) by 22% and consequently the number of crashes by 17%. However, this impact could be ameliorated by increasing the detour tolerance, which can significantly increase the number of shared rides and decreases the crash frequency (10.8%) and crash severity as a result of a lower VKT (15%). The output of the proposed framework serves as a starting point of a safety performance evaluation using an agent-based simulation approach to achieve a safe and successful implementation of shared mobility services in large-scale urbanized areas.

