Biswas P, Kang MW, Rahman M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(10): 570-587.
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Inductive-loop detectors are still used in many intersections because highway agencies have insufficient budget to replace them with new technologies or when accurate traffic monitoring is not necessary. Particularly, long-loop stop-bar detectors have been widely used for left-turning vehicles and are operated under ?Presence? mode, which focuses only on detecting the presence of vehicles for signal operations, not for counting vehicles. As a result, a significant discrepancy exists between the number of vehicle detections and the actual vehicle observations. The present study developed machine learning (ML)-based methods to overcome this discrepancy so that conventional long-loop detectors can also be used for estimating hourly left-turn volume. Several ML classifiers were adopted to predict the difference (i.e., detection versus observation) for every vehicle detection event. Three predictors (detector occupancy time, left-turn phases when the detector is on and off) from high-resolution data were used as input of the ML models.
