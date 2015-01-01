Abstract

After a series of gas pipeline explosions in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, in 2014, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) issued regulations in 2017 requiring all chemical tank trucks to be equipped with GPS for real-time monitoring and control. Hazmat transportation problems, along with solution algorithms and applications, have been studied extensively. However, most of the research has focused on the route planning level. Dynamic characteristics should be incorporated to reflect possible dynamic traffic situations with more advanced information and communication capabilities for chemical tank trucks. This research formulates a bi-objective dynamic model and proposes a solution algorithm based on a genetic algorithm (GA) for dynamic hazmat route optimization. A dynamic bi-objective model, including transportation cost and risk, is developed to reflect time-varying traffic conditions. Dynamic traffic characteristics are reflected through traffic volume and travel time, simulated from simulation models. Numerical experiments are conducted in the Kaohsiung City network. The results show that dynamic routes for hazmat transportation vary with respect to traffic flow conditions. The discussions of this research are expected to provide some insights into policy implications.

