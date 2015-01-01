Abstract

Microscopic traffic simulation is a useful tool for the planning of motorized traffic, yet bicycle traffic still lacks this type of modeling support. Nonetheless, certain microscopic traffic simulators, such as Vissim, model bicycle traffic by applying models originally designed for car traffic. The gradient of a bicycle path has a significant impact on the speed of cyclists; therefore, this impact should be captured in microscopic traffic simulation. We investigate two calibration approaches to reproduce the effect of gradient on the speed of cyclists using the default driver behavioral model in Vissim. The first approach is to modify the simulated gradient to represent different values of the gradient-acceleration parameter: a fixed value that represents a decrease in the maximum acceleration that cyclists can apply on an uphill. The second approach is to adjust the maximum-acceleration function. We evaluate both approaches by applying a Vissim model of a bidirectional bicycle path with a 3% gradient in Stockholm. The results show that the current default implementation in the Vissim model underestimates the effect of gradient on speed. Moreover, the gradient-acceleration parameter does not directly reduce the maximum acceleration of all cyclists, but only of those cyclists riding above a certain speed. We conclude that by using a higher gradient-acceleration value than the default, we accurately estimate the observed mean speed on the uphill. However, neither of the investigated calibration approaches provides accurate estimates of the speed distributions. We emphasize the need for developing more accurate behavioral models designed for cyclists.

Language: en