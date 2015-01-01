Abstract

Significant efforts to develop effective safety policies are essential to prevent bus traffic accidents because city buses accommodate many passengers. An in-depth analysis of causal factors that can be the intrinsic cause of aggressive driving is a first step toward preparing for effective bus safety policies. This study aims to explore traffic safety policy implications and analyze development priorities based on the aforementioned factors including the working environment, health characteristics, human characteristics, living environment, and bus route characteristics. Bus driver survey data obtained by self-reported survey instruments were used to discover factors that affect aggressive driving behavior captured by an in-vehicle data recorder. A binary logistic regression model was established using driver characteristics as independent variables and the level of aggressive driving behavior as the dependent variables. From the model, a total of nine independent variables that have a statistically significant effect on aggressive driving behavior by bus drivers were found. This study then suggested seven bus safety policy implications based on the identified influencing factors. The results of the prioritizing the policy implications show that detailed regulations related to break times for city bus drivers, improvement of company break rooms, and management measures for bus driver mental health and psychological conditions were the top three. The findings of this study would be valuable for the development of effective traffic safety policies that reflect the characteristics of the city bus industry.

