Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The association between childhood maltreatment (CM) and clinically diagnosed depressive disorders (DD) in children and adolescents remains inconclusive, in large part due to a lack of high-quality epidemiological evidence. This study aimed to investigate the association between CM and DD in a large sample of Chinese children and adolescents.



METHODS: The study subjects were chosen from the Mental Health Survey for Children and Adolescents in Yunnan (MHSCAY), and a population-based and individually-matched case-control study design was adopted.



RESULTS: CM was in general associated with an odds ratio (OR) of 5.38 (95% CI: 3.33, 8.71) for DD in children and adolescents, and a prominent dose-response association was detected. For the five specific types of CM, emotional abuse was independently related to the highest odds of DD (OR=3.90, 95% CI: 2.75, 5.54), followed by physical neglect (OR=2.04, 95% CI: 1.45, 2.87) and physical abuse (OR=1.51, 95% CI: 1.06, 2.13), while insignificant associations were found between DDs and sexual abuse and emotional neglect. Subsequently performed stratified analyses identified noticeable effect modification by important demographic factors.



CONCLUSION: CM was significantly associated with increased risk of DD in Chinese children and adolescents. The major findings of the current study suggest that victims of CM, especially those who had been emotionally abused, were susceptible to early-onset DD. Targeted interventions should be considered.

