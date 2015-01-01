SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hosokawa R, Tomozawa R, Fujimoto M, Anzai S, Sato M, Tazoe H, Katsura T. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e254.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40359-022-00958-7

36335370

PMC9636702

BACKGROUND: Sleep habits are related to children's behavior, emotions, and cognitive functioning. A strong relationship exists between sleep habits and behavioral problems. However, precisely which sleep habits are associated with behavioral problems remains unclear. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between sleep habits and behavioral problems in early adolescence.

METHODS: This study used data from a larger longitudinal research, specifically, data from the year 2021. First-year junior high school students (12-14 years) in Japan were surveyed; their parents (N = 1288) completed a parent-report questionnaire. The main survey items were subject attributes, the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ).

RESULTS: Of the 652 valid responses received, 604 individuals who met the eligibility criteria (no developmental disability in the child and completion of all survey items) were included in the analysis. To examine the relationship between sleep habits and behavioral problems, logistic regression analysis using the inverse weighted method with propensity score was conducted with sleep habits (sleep quality, time to fall asleep, sleep duration, sleep efficiency, sleep difficulty, use of sleeping pills, difficulty waking during the day, and sleep disturbances) as explanatory variables and behavioral problems (overall difficulty in SDQ) as objective variables. The propensity score was calculated by employing the logistic regression using the inverse weighted method based on propensity scores. Propensity scores were calculated based on gender, family structure, household income, and parental educational background. The results showed that behavioral problems tended to be significantly higher in the group at risk for sleep quality, sleep difficulties, daytime arousal difficulties, and sleep disturbances than in the group with no risk.

CONCLUSION: The results suggest that deterioration in sleep quality, sleep difficulties, daytime arousal difficulties, and sleep disturbances may increase the risk of behavioral problems in adolescents.


Japan; Early adolescence; Behavioral problems; Sleep habits

