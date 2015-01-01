SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mary-Jane H, Karl H, David I. Forensic Sci. Int. 2022; 341: e111511.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.forsciint.2022.111511

PMID

36335847

Abstract

Archaeology and Fire Investigation do not appear to have much in common on the surface. Scratch beneath however, and the similarities begin to reveal themselves. Both disciplines require the investigation of physical remains by employing an analytical approach in order to reconstruct sequences of events. Before recovery employing an archaeological stratigraphic recording method at fire scenes, provides the opportunity for a sequential recording of both debris layers, recording objects and their relationship to the immediate environment. This approach is particularly pertinent in Fire Investigation, as the recovery of evidence can lead to destruction in cases of fragile evidence and remains.


Language: en

Keywords

Archaeology; Fire Investigation; Harris Matrix

