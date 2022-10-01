Abstract

Infants are occasionally injured while playing with their mother's eyebrow razor, and we have treated several infants with flexor tendon injuries, which in some cases were accompanied by damage to the corresponding digital nerves and/or vessels. Here, we report he outcomes in a retrospective case series, with a review of literature. Between January 2013 and October 2019, 8 patients who met our inclusion criteria were initially investigated. The inclusion criteria were: (1) injured by an eyebrow razor during fiddling or grasping, and (2) the availability of complete medical records and radiological data, with follow-up of at least 2 years. The core sutures were performed using a modified Becker (4-strand) method for flexor digitorum profundus (FDP). Nerves and/or vessels were repaired under microscopy. A long-arm mitten cast was then applied, with the fingers slightly flexed in a resting position, for 3 weeks. Then, the children were allowed to return to unrestricted activity. Formal outpatient hand therapy was not performed. Mean postnatal age was 6.3 months. The FDP was injured in zones 1 and 2 in 3 and 5 infants, respectively. Most of the infants were injured near a dressing table, in the bedroom used by their mother. The colors of these razors were all bright, except for one achromatic (white) razor. All of the razors had been left uncovered, without their cap, or were left open in the case of hinged razors. At a mean follow-up of 35.8 months, range of motion was evaluated by the Strickland and modified Strickland methods; all results were "excellent". We encountered no significant complications in any digit: neuroma, tendon retear, stiffness or necrosis. Uncapped or unfolded colorful eyebrow razors pose a high risk of tendon section with concurrent neurovascular injury in infants. Although satisfactory outcomes can be expected, it seems important to prevent the injury through fastidious parental care and changing razor design and color. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, retrospective case series.

Language: en