|
Citation
|
Ferreira-Junior V, Valente JY, Andreoni S, Sanchez ZM. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36336666
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Given the growing scientific evidence on the detrimental effects of bullying, several prevention programs have been implemented internationally to prevent this behavior among students. Brazil's Educational Program for Drug and Violence Resistance (PROERD) is an adaptation of US' DARE/Keepin' it REAL program, being the most widespread school-based prevention program in the country. However, it has been offered without any effectiveness evaluation. As such, this study evaluates the effectiveness of PROERD in reducing bullying perpetration and victimization among students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; adolescents; victimization; violence; school; perpetration