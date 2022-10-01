Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence, especially childhood sexual violence, is a serious social issue, yet the prevalence of childhood sexual violence among university students is unknown. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of these experiences and assess their associations with depressive symptoms.



METHODS: The study included 29,311 participants, mean (SD) age 20.5 (1.4) years, from a cross-sectional survey of a multi-stage stratified cluster random sample from all universities in Guangdong province of China. Data were obtained through an anonymous electronic questionnaire from December 2 to 15, 2019. Undergraduates' experiences of childhood sexual violence were self-reported. Current depressive symptoms were measured by Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CESD-10). Stress measures in recent months were measured by the College Student Stress Scale.



RESULTS: The prevalence of childhood sexual violence experience among university students was 4.8 % (95 % confidence interval (CI) = 4.6 %-5.0 %), 7.3 % (95 % CI = 6.9 %-7.7 %) for female students and 1.8 % (95 % CI = 1.6 %-2.0 %) for male students. Sexual violence in childhood was related to students' current depressive symptoms after adjustment for stress and socio, demographic characteristics (adjusted prevalence ratio (PRa) = 1.36, 95 % CI = 1.30-1.42). Significant differences in the association between childhood sexual violence and depressive symptoms were also found by sex.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiences of childhood sexual violence among university students are not negligible and associated with their current depressive symptoms. The association between childhood sexual violence and depressive symptoms among female and male students is different. Schools, families, and society as a whole should be encouraged to provide education on healthy sexual behavior preventive interventions related to sexual violence for childhood students.

Language: en