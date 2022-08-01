SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ditkofsky N, Nair JR, Frank Y, Mathur S, Nanda B, Moreland R, Rotman JA. Radiol. Clin. North Am. 2023; 61(1): 119-128.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rcl.2022.08.005

PMID

36336385

Abstract

Understanding the pathophysiology of a disease allows physicians to make a diagnosis, alter its natural course, and develop and implement appropriate preventative and management strategies. With ballistic injuries, an understanding of how the mechanism of injury translates to the injuries observed makes it possible to make sense of what can, at times be a complex imaging appearance and mitigate against the long-term complications of gunshot wounds. In this article, the authors describe the different types of ballistic projectiles, their mechanism of injury as well as the injury patterns they cause. In addition, both lead arthropathy and MR imaging safety in patients with retained ballistic debris are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

MRI; Bullet; GSW; Gunshot wound; Lead arthropathy; Plumbism; RIP

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print