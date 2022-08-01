Abstract

Understanding the pathophysiology of a disease allows physicians to make a diagnosis, alter its natural course, and develop and implement appropriate preventative and management strategies. With ballistic injuries, an understanding of how the mechanism of injury translates to the injuries observed makes it possible to make sense of what can, at times be a complex imaging appearance and mitigate against the long-term complications of gunshot wounds. In this article, the authors describe the different types of ballistic projectiles, their mechanism of injury as well as the injury patterns they cause. In addition, both lead arthropathy and MR imaging safety in patients with retained ballistic debris are discussed.

