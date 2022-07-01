Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem with adverse health and mental consequences. Patient- and clinician-related barriers to screening include underreporting, misattribution of IPV to other causes, and patients not seeking help or facing social stigmas and discrimination. Radiology may help overcome these barriers through objective imaging evaluation, noting mismatches between image findings and provided clinical history. Recognizing injury patterns specific to IPV on imaging aids early identification and intervention even when the patient is not forthcoming. This article examines the ways radiologists have adapted to meet an ever-increasing demand for diagnosis and reporting of IPV.

Language: en