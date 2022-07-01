SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tang A, Wong A, Khurana B. Radiol. Clin. North Am. 2023; 61(1): 53-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rcl.2022.07.004

PMID

36336391

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem with adverse health and mental consequences. Patient- and clinician-related barriers to screening include underreporting, misattribution of IPV to other causes, and patients not seeking help or facing social stigmas and discrimination. Radiology may help overcome these barriers through objective imaging evaluation, noting mismatches between image findings and provided clinical history. Recognizing injury patterns specific to IPV on imaging aids early identification and intervention even when the patient is not forthcoming. This article examines the ways radiologists have adapted to meet an ever-increasing demand for diagnosis and reporting of IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

Intimate partner violence; Domestic violence; Longitudinal imaging history; Nonaccidental trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print