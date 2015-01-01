Abstract

Acute poisoning is a global pediatric emergency problem. However, a wide variation in patterns of acute poisoning and associated factors across different geographical regions was stated. As a result, our research focused on the investigation of acute poisoning in children. An Institutional-based Retrospective study design was conducted at the University of Gondar comprehensive specialized hospital from October 2016 to October 2020. The analysis of the data was performed via SPSS Version 25. Furthermore, multiple logistic regression analysis was recruited. A P-value ≤ 0.05 was declared as statistically significant. Our study's prevalence of acute poisoning was 82/5489 (1.5%). 53 (64.6%) of patients were males. Of the total patients who had the diagnosis of poisoning, 54 (65.9%) came from rural areas. Venom was the most frequent offending agent (26.8%) and oral ingestion was the most common route of exposure (70.7%). Of the total patients who had the diagnosis of poisoning, 54 (65.9%) came from rural areas. Venom was the most frequent offending agent (26.8%), followed by insecticides (organophosphates) (21.5%). Accidental poisoning was the most common mode of poisoning more often than intentional (75.6-24.4%). The digestive tract (oral ingestion) (69.5%) was the commonest route of poisoning, followed by the cutaneous (skin bite) (24.4%). Death was three times more likely in the rural population than in urban residents [AOR 2.9 (1.21-13.7); P value 0.046]. Appropriate emergency care is the mainstay of the supportive management protocol for childhood poisoning.

Language: en