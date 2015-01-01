Abstract

The public transportation system efficiently reduces congestion and pollution as they lessen the dependency on personalized modes. However, most bus stops are located close to the intersection, and the stopping buses often create a bottleneck. At signalized intersections, this will seriously impact the saturation flow as it hinders the efficient functioning of the traffic signal system, resulting in delays and reduction of the intersection's capacity. Hence, a profound understanding of the factors associated with bus stoppages, which influence the saturation flow, is essential in designing efficient signalized intersections. This study simulates traffic flows at signalized intersections in heterogeneous traffic in a micro-simulation software VISSIM.



RESULTS of multiple simulation run indicated that saturation flow at intersections depends on the percentage of buses in the vehicular mix, the distance of bus stop from the stop line, and percentages of right and left-turning traffic. Further, the study proposes separate saturation flow models for upstream and downstream bus stop conditions. These could be used to optimally place bus stops near the intersection such that it does not hamper the performance of the intersection while not causing any undue discomfort to the bus passengers.

Language: en