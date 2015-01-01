|
Citation
|
Shubhashree KS, Mohan M. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2022; 58: 213-228.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Arcane Publishers)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The public transportation system efficiently reduces congestion and pollution as they lessen the dependency on personalized modes. However, most bus stops are located close to the intersection, and the stopping buses often create a bottleneck. At signalized intersections, this will seriously impact the saturation flow as it hinders the efficient functioning of the traffic signal system, resulting in delays and reduction of the intersection's capacity. Hence, a profound understanding of the factors associated with bus stoppages, which influence the saturation flow, is essential in designing efficient signalized intersections. This study simulates traffic flows at signalized intersections in heterogeneous traffic in a micro-simulation software VISSIM.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Analysis; Operations; Traffic; Transportation