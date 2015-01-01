Abstract

Vehicle lane changing behavior is one of the most basic driving behaviors in micro traffic flow. Research on vehicle lane changing behavior can improve the simulation accuracy of vehicle lane changing model and reduce traffic accidents caused by inappropriate vehicle lane changing behavior. This paper designs a vehicle emergency lane change collision avoidance method based on Bezier curve. Firstly, the dynamic and static obstacles in the process of emergency lane change are recognized by binocular vision technology; Then, according to the difference between the maximum curvature and the minimum curvature of the Bezier curve, the five control points on the Bezier curve are determined, and the optimal lane changing collision avoidance trajectory is obtained through the optimization of the control points. The experimental results show that the maximum increase of vehicle lane changing speed can reach 2.07m/s, the driving time can be shortened by 8s, and the minimum response time of collision avoidance control is 0.14s, which can effectively improve the effect of collision avoidance control.

