Ma L, Liu S, Wei G, Guo Y. ACS Omega 2022; 7(43): 38589-38599.
The rapid isolation of the disaster area underground coal mine can effectively prevent the spread of disaster accidents. Rapid sealing of the disaster area can be realized through sealing in the form of an inflatable capsule. The cushioning performance of the inflatable capsule to an explosion shock wave is an important factor affecting sealing reliability. The response process of a small inflatable capsule under an explosion shock wave was studied using the pipeline explosion experimental system to examine the dynamic response characteristics of the coal mine airbag under the impact load. The deformation buffering process of the inflatable and hydrogel capsules was tested by a drop hammer impact test.
