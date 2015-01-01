Abstract

The rapid isolation of the disaster area underground coal mine can effectively prevent the spread of disaster accidents. Rapid sealing of the disaster area can be realized through sealing in the form of an inflatable capsule. The cushioning performance of the inflatable capsule to an explosion shock wave is an important factor affecting sealing reliability. The response process of a small inflatable capsule under an explosion shock wave was studied using the pipeline explosion experimental system to examine the dynamic response characteristics of the coal mine airbag under the impact load. The deformation buffering process of the inflatable and hydrogel capsules was tested by a drop hammer impact test.



RESULTS showed that under the action of three explosion impact pressures (0.3, 0.4, and 0.5 MPa), the inflatable capsule could absorb 22% of the impact energy through its deformation and reduce the maximum explosion impact pressure. Moreover, under the impact of falling weight at different heights (20, 30, 40, and 50 cm), the cushioning process of the inflatable and hydrogel capsules absorbed the impact energy through the compression deformation of the capsule, which is the loading stage. When the hammer speed decreased to zero, the deformation and absorbed energy of the capsule were at maximum. The capsule recovered its deformation and converted the absorbed energy into kinetic energy to make the hammer rebound, which is the unloading stage of the capsule. The capsule body realized the absorption and transfer of impact energy through its deformation and completed the energy buffer through the dynamic response process of multiple loading and unloading.

