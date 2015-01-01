Abstract

BACKGROUND: Police officers and academics agree that rapport is important when interviewing victims and witnesses, although previous research has found that officers do not always engage in rapport-building behaviours during interviews. Interviews with complainants reporting historical child sexual abuse may be key to police investigations, as physical or corroborating evidence is often not available.



OBJECTIVE: This research explored the possible effect of verbal rapport-building behaviour on the elicitation of investigation-relevant details in historical child sexual abuse victim interviews. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A sample of interviews (N = 44) with adults reporting historical child sexual abuse in a northern Canadian territory with a large Indigenous population was examined.



METHODS: Interviews were evaluated for interviewer verbal rapport-building behaviours, using a framework derived from Tickle-Degnen and Rosenthal's three domain model of rapport. Interviews were also coded for details given by the interviewee.



RESULTS: Results showed that verbal rapport was significantly positively correlated with both total details (r = 0.621, p < .001) and abuse relevant details (r = 0.518, p < .001). Chronological Rapport Maps were piloted, to show the use of rapport behaviours over the course of interviews, and the possible effect over time of these behaviours on information yield.



CONCLUSIONS: The results show that information yield is higher when more rapport behaviours are demonstrated and both parties work together harmoniously, even after a long delay. Further research is needed on the experience of police interviews for Indigenous complainants.

Language: en