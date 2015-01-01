Abstract

The interactive motion planning between unmanned vehicles and pedestrians in urban road environments is the key to realizing the autonomous motion of unmanned vehicles in hybrid traffic scenarios. The problem of human-vehicle interaction motion planning modeling at complex intersections is studied for an unmanned vehicle in this article. First, the motion planning of pedestrians and the unmanned vehicles is established according to the social force model and the behavioral dynamics model. Then, the autonomous vehicle is added to the crowd, and the human-vehicle interaction force is established. The virtual force is added to the social force model and the behavioral dynamics model, respectively, and the improved social force model and the behavioral dynamics model are used for the motion planning of pedestrians and unmanned vehicles. In this way, the established model solves the problems of simple pedestrian interaction motion planning in the social force model and single-body motion planning in the behavioral dynamics and thus provides a strong support for multibody motion planning. Finally, through the interactive motion planning trajectory of pedestrians and unmanned vehicles in different scenes, the vehicle and pedestrian motion planning trajectory can effectively avoid overlapping or crossing, so as to avoid the collision, which verifies the effectiveness and feasibility of the proposed model.

