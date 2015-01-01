Abstract

Datura, a wild-growing annual plant, common in the American Southwest and the Caribbean, has many uses, including medicinal or pharmaceutical, ornamental, religious, and social. In the Caribbean, this white trumpet-shaped flower has been used for many cultural aspects and has also been found to be used as a potent psychological stimulant. Despite its many purposes, its inappropriate misuse can result in mild-to-severe toxicity, leading to severe anticholinergic effects and even death in some cases. The purpose of this report is to highlight the toxic effects of this plant when misused and the subsequent management as it relates to the spectrum of anticholinergic poisoning, a common complication of drug overdose. We describe a case of datura poisoning presenting in Trinidad, West Indies, which was not described previously in the literature.

