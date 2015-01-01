|
Yamamoto Y, Aoki Y. Cureus 2022; 14(10): e29818.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
36337827
Domestic cow-related injuries can carry significant morbidity and mortality among livestock farmers. We report a case of an 83-year-old male farmer with severe facial trauma and a potentially compromised airway caused by a domestic dairy cow during his routine work while taking oral anticoagulants. Since head and neck trauma caused by domestic cows can be severe, preventive measures should be taken to protect cattle farmers in those exposed areas.
aging; cattle farmers; direct oral anticoagulants (doac); early intubation; facial trauma; geriatric emergency medicine; human-animal conflict; intensive treatment; mandible fracture; oral anticoagulation